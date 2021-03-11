Left Menu

From Black Forest to Cologne, German towns fear Greensill losses

German towns have turned to alternative investments such as those offered by Greensill Bank as European Central Bank efforts to prop up the wider economy have resulted in so-called negative interest rates, with fees charged for savings. Cologne, famed for its cathedral and perfume, and Wiesbaden, which is close to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, both say they consulted brokers on where to park their cash.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:31 IST
From Black Forest to Cologne, German towns fear Greensill losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bad Durkheim, a town of 13,400 people on the fringes of the Black Forest, is one of many across Germany united by shared anxiety, the possibility of losing millions of euros invested with Greensill Bank.

The obscure Bremen-based private bank's owner Greensill Capital entered insolvency this week after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business. Greensill Bank, meanwhile, was locked down by Germany's financial watchdog last week with a warning of an imminent risk that its debt would become unmanageable and a statement calling some of its financial accounts into question. Greensill Capital said that the bank always sought external legal and audit advice before booking any new asset.

"We have to find out what happened," Alexander Stengelin, a Bad Duerrheim official told Reuters. German towns have turned to alternative investments such as those offered by Greensill Bank as European Central Bank efforts to prop up the wider economy have resulted in so-called negative interest rates, with fees charged for savings.

Cologne, famed for its cathedral and perfume, and Wiesbaden, which is close to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, both say they consulted brokers on where to park their cash. The two, along with at least a dozen others, say they opted for Greensill to avoid fees charged by other banks and encouraged by its once healthy credit rating.

The municipalities now fear their cash, largely invested at Greensill Bank in time deposits with short maturities of several months, maybe lost for good as they are classed as institutional investors and therefore are not covered by a deposit protection scheme for individuals. Greensill Bank states this on its website but some cities are nevertheless calling on the federal government to step in to cover any losses they may incur. A Greensill spokesman declined to comment.

Town officials are now consulting with others in the same position and hope to convene a video call on how to proceed. OTHERS AT FAULT?

With much of Germany still in lockdown and a COVID-19 vaccine rollout proceeding slowly, the timing of the Greensill Bank crisis is difficult for cash-strapped municipalities. As more cities and the state of Thuringia, famous for its sausages, have disclosed that they are Greensill Bank customers, the extent of the potential damage has become clear.

Monheim have Rhein disclosed it parked 38 million euros in funds with Greensill Bank, nearly 1,000 euros per resident. Its mayor Daniel Zimmermann said he was in touch with 19 municipalities who together hold 200 million euros ($238 million) in investments with the bank.

An emergency meeting in Monheim on Tuesday discussed the fallout, and whether internal mistakes were made, or whether brokers who helped make the investments should bear some of the blame. "We don't want to shun responsibility, but others may be at fault," Zimmermann told Reuters.

Zimmermann said that two of the brokers it used -- CC Gesellschaft für Geld- und Devisenhandel mbH and Witt GmbH & Co. KG -- were also used by other towns. CC deals exclusively in helping municipalities park cash, its owner Christian Steier said when contacted by Reuters.

He declined to comment on specific customers but said that communication on such transactions was usually straightforward. "It's like an order. It's a simple product. A lot of it is via email and impersonal," he said.

Witt did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Two other brokers Zimmermann said were used by Monheim did not respond to written questions seeking comment.

Wiesbaden has 20 million euros with Greensill Bank, which is used in the past without problems, city official Axel Imholz said, adding that it had used brokers for the transaction. Imholz did not reveal the names of the brokers but said Wiesbaden is investigating why Greensill Bank was recommended.

For Bad Duerrheim, which says it has 2 million euros with the bank, Stengelin said that the town felt comfortable that two brokers independently recommended Greensill Bank. And while it had been reassured by the fact that the money would be close to home in a bank in Germany rather than offshore, it was not now hopeful of recovering its cash.

"We expect the worst, but hope for the best," he said. ($1 = 0.8405 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at a time th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures slip as yields firm ahead of inflation data

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields ticked higher ahead of key bond auctions while investors cautiously awaited a reading on inflation later in the day amid fears that the economy could potenti...

South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

South Korea will authorise the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday, a move that will allow the country to ramp up its immunisation drive. The country has...

Police register case over attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian: Officials.

Police register case over attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021