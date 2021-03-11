Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag district

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag districtPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:15 IST
Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.
The militants opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday in Kandipora in the district's Bijbehara area, a police official said.
Two militants have been killed so far and they are yet to be identified. The operation is still in progress, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
