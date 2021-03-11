Left Menu

China diplomats to meet U.S. officials in Alaska - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:26 IST
Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi, will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, "at the invitation of the United States", said the spokesman Zhao Lijian.

China hopes the United States can move relations back onto a "healthy and stable" track, view relations objectively and rationally, forsake Cold War mentality and a zero-sum mindset, and to respect China's sovereignty, Zhao said.

