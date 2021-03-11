Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town -witness, media

At least five protesters were killed in the central Myanmar town of Myaing on Thursday, a witness and domestic media said.

The witness, who was in Myaing hospital, said doctors had declared five people dead. One person was unconscious and it was not clear if he was alive, the witness said.

Advertisement

Domestic media said six people were killed.

Also Read: Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)