HIGHLIGHTS AT 1PM

Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION CAL7 WB-EC-MAMATA TMC, BJP to knock EC's door over 'attack' on Mamata Kolkata: Representatives of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal will be meeting Election Commission officials on Thursday over the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her poll campaign, leaders of the two parties said.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 22,854 new cases, highest daily tally this year New Delhi: India recorded its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year with 22,854 new infections, taking the total tally to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL12 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES 6 states account for over 85 pc of fresh COVID-19 cases in India: Health ministry New Delhi: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and together account for 85.91 per cent of the new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

DEL9 PM-GITA At core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth, values for humanity: PM New Delhi: Asserting that a self-reliant India is good for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that at the core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth and values ''not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity''.

DEL8 UP-FARMERS-MAHENDRA TIKAIT From Shamli protest in 1987 to Delhi borders now, Tikait's legacy lives on with diya, hookah, et al Sisauli (UP): Ahead of a clarion call given by Mahendra Singh Tikait almost 34 years ago in April 1987 for farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh to protest against a proposed hike in power tariff, a 'diya' was lit at his home here as a good omen and a hookah was set in the evening as per the routine.

BOM2 MH-FIRE-FACTORY Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory in Thane Thane: A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

BOM1 MH-GEETA-FAMILY 5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family Parbhani (Maha): No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-JSW-STEEL OUTPUT JSW Steel posts marginal decline in crude steel output in February New Delhi: JSW Steel on Thursday posted a marginal decline of 1 per cent in its crude steel output at 13.06 lakh tonnes (LT) in February this year.

DCM2 BIZ-VODAFONE IDEA-SPECTRUM Bought spectrum as needed; on strong footing to be competitive in market: VIL official New Delhi: Spectrum acquisition in recent auctions to fill certain gaps in some circles has put VIL on a ''strong footing'' to be competitive in market, ensuring all elements are now in place to offer improved services and compelling proposition to customers, a senior company official said.

FOREIGN FGN10 UN-2NDLD MYANMAR UNSC condemns violence against peaceful protestors in Myanmar, calls for reversal of coup United Nations: The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protestors in Myanmar and called on the military to exercise ''utmost restrain'', as the powerful world body unanimously reiterated its call for the immediate release of detained leaders and voiced support for the democratic transition in the Southeast Asian nation.

FGN19 US-CHINA-RESOLUTIONS Resolutions introduced in US Senate to condemn China's actions in South China Sea, trade practices Washington: Influential US Senators have introduced a slew of resolutions in the Senate, condemning China’s rising actions to militarise the South China Sea and also to tackle Beijing’s economic practices that distort global markets and hurt the American businesses.

