Assam polls: Over Rs 4 lakh cash seized in Cachar

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, unaccounted cash of over Rs 4 lakh was seized by a flying squad from two places in Cachar district, according to a release issued by the local administration on Thursday.

During a search operation in Silchar on Wednesday, the flying squad personnel recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 2,63,850, it said.

The surveillance team also seized Rs 1,36,960 during raids in the Katigorah area, the release said.

The flying squad has been formed in the Cachar district of central Assam for the ensuing assembly elections and will operate in all the constituencies there.

Elections to the 126 assembly seats in the northeastern state will be held in three phases between March 27 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

