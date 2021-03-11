Left Menu

Notice to Election Commission seeking to debar poll campaigners for violation of COVID-19 protocol

A legal notice has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday seeking to debar election campaigners for violation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning in Assembly elections of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:27 IST
Notice to Election Commission seeking to debar poll campaigners for violation of COVID-19 protocol
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A legal notice has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday seeking to debar election campaigners for violation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning in Assembly elections of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Vikram Singh, former Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and presently the Chancellor of Noida International University and Chairman of Think Tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) has sent the notice to the ECI and urged it to take strict action against those who are not following its directions of mandatory masks.

Singh, in a notice filed through advocate Virag Gupta, mentioned if the Commission failed to take action, he would be compelled to approach the High Court seeking necessary directions. He stated that the Commission had directed that every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity. "Further, the Election Commission vide its Advisory dated October 21, 2020, sought the cooperation of all political parties to follow instructions related to pandemic at all stages, especially wherever public interface in physical form is involved and held that observance of the preventive measures including wearing a mask, use of sanitiser, observance of social distancing is a duty cast upon all the stakeholders in the larger interest of public health," read the notice.

He further added that there are many instances wherein campaigners and their supporters are not wearing masks while campaigning for the elections. Photos and videos showing the same are replete across electronic and print media, and on many occasions, shared by the campaigners themselves, read the notice. "There is an old adage saying as the king so are the subjects. It is submitted that when the VIPs (MLAs, MPs, Ministers and Chief Ministers) are not wearing the masks, expecting all of the general public to wear the same is an expectation too high, " Vikram Singh stated.

"When the nation is spending billions of rupees on the security of VIP leaders, they must follow the masking guidelines," he said. The notice also mentioned that the Delhi High Court, on March 8, has taken suo moto cognizance of non-wearing of masks by several persons in the Air India flight from Kolkata to Delhi, has also issued notice to DGCA and Air India, and wing strict guidelines including to ensure that all passengers are complying with the protocol to be followed by them in flight, especially regarding wearing of masks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of $600,000, plus gold

Myanmars ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payment worth 600,000 plus gold while in government, a junta spokesman said, adding that the information had been verified and many people were being questionedBrigadier General Zaw M...

Rolls-Royce plunges to worse-than-expected $5.6 bln loss

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce plunged to a worse than expected 4 billion pound 5.6 billion loss in 2020 as the pandemic stopped airlines flying, but stuck to its forecast to burn through less cash this year.Rolls model of charging airlin...

Dr. Bhasker to get an award from the United Nation Welfare Foundation, USA

New Delhi India, March 11 ANISRV Media World-renowned homoeopathic physician Dr Bhasker Sharma, Founder President Dr Sharma Homoeopathy Hospital and Research Foundation research work has established many new paradigms in medical practice. T...

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in key step towards survival

Norwegian Air presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors, the budget airline said on Thursday, in a major step in its plan to slash debt and reduce its fleet to survive the coronavirus pandemic. If approved by enough creditors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021