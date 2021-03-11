Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths

Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 1,281 in Moscow, taking its total case tally to 4,360,823 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 459 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 90,734.

