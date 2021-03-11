Left Menu

Myanmar junta says to remain in control for "certain time" then hold elections

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's ruling military council will only be in control of the country for a certain period of time and will hold an election and hand power to the winning party, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said Myanmar's military was helping more than 1,000 of its nationals who he said we're in trouble in Malaysia by facilitating their return recently. He was referring to recent mass deportation that human rights groups had sought to block due to concerns about their welfare.

