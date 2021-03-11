Houston Police says three people killed in shooting

Houston Police says three people killed in shootingReuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:38 IST
Three people were killed and a fourth person was wounded and taken to hospital after a shooting in Houston, police said early on Thursday.
"Homicide/Shooting: 6000 Ranchester. Four victims shot. Three deceased. One transported to area hospital," Houston Police said in a tweet.
No suspect was identified after the shootings late Wednesday, Officer Richard Gunke of the Houston Police Department told the New York Times newspaper. A motive was not immediately clear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Richard
- Houston Police Department
- New York Times
- Houston
ALSO READ
'He's a gun': Richardson backs skipper Aaron Finch to return to form
Cricket-Form slump not affecting Finch's leadership: Richardson
You're going to land of spin, should expect that: Vivian Richards bats for same pitch for 4th Test
I am confused about moaning and groaning about pitch: Richards slams critics of Indian tracks
Gavaskar is an icon and inspiration for generations to come: Viv Richards