Couple killed as jeep hits bicycle

A 35-year-old man and his wife were killed when a jeep hit their bicycle in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Thursday.

After the collision, the jeep mounted the footpath, ramming into three pedestrians, all of them women.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway in Mataundh area on Wednesday when Ram Sahay and his wife Pankumari (28) were returning to home after working in the field.

The couple was killed on the spot, they said. The three women, who were injured when the jeep hit them, were rushed to hospital where their condition was said to be stable, police said.

Efforts were on to trace the jeep, they said.

