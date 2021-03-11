UK says Hong Kong electoral changes undermine trust in China
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that proposed changes to Hong Kong's electoral system would further undermine international trust in China.Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:55 IST
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that proposed changes to Hong Kong's electoral system would further undermine international trust in China. China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet and screen politicians' loyalty to Beijing.
"This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself," Raab said in a statement. "This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Hong Kong's
- Beijing
- Hong Kong's
- Dominic Raab
- British
- China
- Raab
ALSO READ
Japanese WHO expert voices skepticism on China's theory 'virus intruded' into Beijing from abroad
Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
EXPLAINER-What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong
China's bitcoin mining fuels unfavorable views of Beijing to historic highs in Iran
India, China must cherish 'hard won' progress at LAC: Beijing