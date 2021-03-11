Rolls-Royce CEO: Worst is now behind us
Rolls-Royce's chief executive said the worst was now behind the company after it posted a 4 billion pound ($5.57 billion) loss for 2020. "2020 certainly marks the low point. We think that the worst is now well behind us," Chief Executive Warren East told reporters on a call on Thursday.Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:57 IST
Rolls-Royce's chief executive said the worst was now behind the company after it posted a 4 billion pound ($5.57 billion) loss for 2020.
"2020 certainly marks the low point. We think that the worst is now well behind us," Chief Executive Warren East told reporters on a call on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7179 pounds)
