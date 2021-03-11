Left Menu

China's premier says employment pressure still huge this year

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:09 IST
China's premier says employment pressure still huge this year
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that pressure on employment is still huge this year, but he still hopes China could exceed the government's 2021 target to create more than 11 million urban jobs.

I was speaking to reporters after the close of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound 5.6 billion underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying. The British co...

EU ready to adopt extension to end of June of vaccine export control - source

The European Commission has decided to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, one EU official said on Thursday, in a move that could cause unease in countries who rely on shots made in the EU.The mo...

Man with SA strain of coronavirus quarantined along with nine primary contacts

A man who was found to be infected by the South African strain of the coronavirus has been isolated in a government hospital at Shivamogga, health officials said on Thursday.Along with him nine other primary contacts including his wife and ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021