China's premier says employment pressure still huge this year

China's premier says employment pressure still huge this yearReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:09 IST
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that pressure on employment is still huge this year, but he still hopes China could exceed the government's 2021 target to create more than 11 million urban jobs.
I was speaking to reporters after the close of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.
