Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 years in jail for raping 2 sisters

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:10 IST
Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 years in jail for raping 2 sisters

A fast-track court here has sentenced a fake doctor to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping two sisters on the pretext of treating them in 2017.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, said the two sentences will run consecutively, which amounts to a 40-year jail term, Special Public Prosecutor Tarachand Kosale said.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Jaiswal convicted Samay Lal Dewangan (48), a resident of Gandhi Nagar here, under section 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping the two women, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kosale added.

In December 2016, the family members of the victims, then aged 21 and 19, took them to the accused for the treatment of their abdominal and waist pain.

The accused started raping the siblings since early 2017 on the pretext of curing them through ''black magic'' and threatened them with dire consequences if they informed about it to anyone, the prosecutor said.

The crime came to light in September 2017 when the victims narrated their ordeal to their parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Gudhiyari police station, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound 5.6 billion underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying. The British co...

EU ready to adopt extension to end of June of vaccine export control - source

The European Commission has decided to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, one EU official said on Thursday, in a move that could cause unease in countries who rely on shots made in the EU.The mo...

Man with SA strain of coronavirus quarantined along with nine primary contacts

A man who was found to be infected by the South African strain of the coronavirus has been isolated in a government hospital at Shivamogga, health officials said on Thursday.Along with him nine other primary contacts including his wife and ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021