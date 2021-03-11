China will continue to work with WHO to seek COVID-19 origins-premier

China will continue to work with WHO to seek COVID-19 origins-premierReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:24 IST
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of COVID-19, in response to a question on U.S. criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.
Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China's annual session of parliament, said China had "acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- China
- Li Keqiang
- U.S.
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Biden, Trudeau pledged to counter China, climate change, in warm first "meeting"
US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India
China's bid to stop Wuhan COVID-19 spread cut deaths elsewhere from other causes - study