Left Menu

China will continue to work with WHO to seek COVID-19 origins-premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:24 IST
China will continue to work with WHO to seek COVID-19 origins-premier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of COVID-19, in response to a question on U.S. criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China's annual session of parliament, said China had "acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound 5.6 billion underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying. The British co...

EU ready to adopt extension to end of June of vaccine export control - source

The European Commission has decided to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, one EU official said on Thursday, in a move that could cause unease in countries who rely on shots made in the EU.The mo...

Man with SA strain of coronavirus quarantined along with nine primary contacts

A man who was found to be infected by the South African strain of the coronavirus has been isolated in a government hospital at Shivamogga, health officials said on Thursday.Along with him nine other primary contacts including his wife and ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021