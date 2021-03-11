Chinese embassy in UK: Don't underestimate our strong will defend our interests

Chinese embassy in UK: Don't underestimate our strong will defend our interestsReuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:27 IST
Britain should not underestimate China's willingness to defend its interests, an official from the Chinese embassy told BBC radio on Thursday when asked about possible British sanctions.
"It is our firm willingness to safeguard our interest at any cost. And don't underestimate our strong will defend our interests, as well as our dignity," the embassy's Charges d'Affaires Yang Xiaoguang told the BBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Biden, Trudeau pledged to counter China, climate change, in warm first "meeting"
US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India
China's bid to stop Wuhan COVID-19 spread cut deaths elsewhere from other causes - study