China's 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% not a low target - premier

China's 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% not a low target - premierReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:28 IST
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that the government's 2021 goal for the economic growth of more than 6% is not a low target.
This year's target should match that of 2022 to avoid big swings, Li told reporters after the close of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.
