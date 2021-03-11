Japan scrambles jets to intercept nuclear-capable Russian bombers - Interfax

Japan scrambles jets to intercept nuclear-capable Russian bombers - InterfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:33 IST
Japan scrambled F-15 fighter jets to intercept two Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers that were flying over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Interfax agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters and that it had been planned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
