Family seeks compensation for man who died during UP CM's public meet

The family of a 35-year-old man, who died after falling unconscious during Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's public meeting, has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Vijay Sonkar collapsed during the event at Government Inter College Ground around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to the trauma center where doctors declared him brought dead.

On Thursday, the victim's family laid the body on a road and blocked traffic, demanding compensation, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaishyam Shukla said. The protest caused a traffic jam at the Kewatara crossing here, Shukla added.

The blockade was lifted after about two hours when the family received assurance from officials, the SHO said.

Sonkar, a resident of Marhi Mata Mandir in Banda town, used to sell vegetables.

