Netanyahu's planned UAE visit cancelled, Israeli broadcaster Kan says

A planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday was canceled, Israel's public radio Kan said, citing a source involved in the planning. Neither Israel nor the UAE has formally confirmed that such a visit - the first by the prime minister to the Gulf power - was to have taken place, nor that it was being reviewed.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:39 IST
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI

A planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday was cancelled, Israel's public radio Kan said, citing a source involved in the planning.

Neither Israel nor the UAE has formally confirmed that such a visit - the first by the prime minister to the Gulf power - was to have taken place, nor that it was being reviewed. Israeli media reported the planned visit on Wednesday, saying Netanyahu would meet Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Commentators deemed it as a chance for Netanyahu to flourish his diplomatic credentials ahead of Israel's March 23 election.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media said the planned visit could be held up or cancelled by questions over the air route to the Gulf state and an illness suffered by Netanyahu's wife.

