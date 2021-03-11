Myanmar junta-appointed poll body considering changes to electoral system

Myanmar's military-appointed election commission has met with political parties which are suggesting changing the country's electoral system to proportional representation, a commissioner said on Thursday.

Election commissioner Khin Maung Oo told a news conference the body needed time to study the idea but cannot say for sure if it will be adopted, adding "we haven't decided anything, we are still learning the system."

