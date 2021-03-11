Road rage: 3 held for attempt to murder in Mumbai

Three men have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting two persons during an incident of road rage in suburban Sion here, police said on Thursday.

The police apprehended Nikesh Savle (21), Akash Sakhre (19) and Ajit Pillai (31) on Tuesday in connection with the incident that took place on February 20, an official said.

According to the police, complainant Nitin Saroj (22) was heading home to Dharavi on his motorcycle with a friend when the accused overtook the vehicle and blocked the way near Sion Circle.

When the complainant asked them to drive carefully, one of the accused, who was in an inebriated state, smashed a beer bottle on the former's head, the official said, adding that the trio also stabbed the complainant's friend with broken pieces of the bottle.

The victims were rushed to the Sion Hospital and an FIR was registered, he said.

The police examined the CCTV footage obtained from different stretches of the road and identified the accused with the help of their vehicle number, the official said.

The accused have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to police custody till March 15, he added.

