Couple found dead in suspected suicide at UP home

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:51 IST
A married couple were found dead at their home here, in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Manoj Kumar Gupta (26) and his wife Khushbu (21) were found at their home in Rampur Udaibhan Nai Basti locality on Wednesday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Bal Mukund Mishra said.

While Gupta was found hanging from a ceiling fan, Khushbu was lying dead on the floor, Mishra said.

Prima facie, Khushbu consumed a poisonous substance, the SHO said.

According to their family, the two had got married last year and were not happy together.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

