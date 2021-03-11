Left Menu

GST officers arrest one person for Rs 43 cr ITC fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:53 IST
GST officers arrest one person for Rs 43 cr ITC fraud
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

GST officers have arrested one person for creating fictitious firms on forged documents and passing on fake ITC worth Rs 43 crore, Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana, has arrested Ravinder Kumar (aka Ravinder Garg), a resident of New Delhi on charges of creating and operating fictitious firms on forged documents that were used in availing of and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) on bogus invoices without actual receipt and supply of goods or services.

It is apparent from the investigation conducted to date, that Kumar created multiple proprietorships, partnership firms, and private limited companies based in Haryana, New Delhi, and Jharkhand merely on paper, the Ministry said.

"Ravinder was absconding and kept changing his locations, the officers kept watch on his frequent places and after a long period of monitoring and active surveillance, were able to nab him," it added.

He admitted to having created two private limited companies, one partnership firm, and multiple proprietorship firms which have generated sham invoices without goods amounting to Rs 237.98 crore and passed on fake ITC amounting to more than Rs 43 crore.

Kumar was arrested on March 9 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Verloop.io Launches Voice by Verloop.io to Power up Automated Support Through 14 Native Language Voice

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Consumer brands can now power-up their support by adding automated voice capabilities. Verloop.ios homegrown Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing Models. Automated multiple inten...

Armenian president declines to approve new army chief's nomination - Ifax

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday declined to sign a decree approving the appointment of Artak Davtyan to head the armys general staff after the previous army chief was dismissed during a political crisis, the Interfax news ag...

Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound 5.6 billion underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying. The British co...

EU ready to adopt extension to end of June of vaccine export control - source

The European Commission has decided to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, one EU official said on Thursday, in a move that could cause unease in countries who rely on shots made in the EU.The mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021