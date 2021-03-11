With eye on China, "Quad" nations to tie up in rare earths -Nikkei

With eye on China, "Quad" nations to tie up in rare earths -NikkeiReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:53 IST
The United States, Japan, India, and Australia will work together to secure rare earth metals that are essential to the production of electric car motors and other products, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
The four-nation group, referred to as the "Quad" countries, are on Friday due to hold an online summit meeting seen as part of efforts to counterbalance China's growing military and economic power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- China
- The United States
- Japan
- India
ALSO READ
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Biden, Trudeau pledged to counter China, climate change, in warm first "meeting"
US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India
Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law