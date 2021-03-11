Left Menu

With eye on China, "Quad" nations to tie up in rare earths -Nikkei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:53 IST
Japanese flag Image Credit: ANI

The United States, Japan, India, and Australia will work together to secure rare earth metals that are essential to the production of electric car motors and other products, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The four-nation group, referred to as the "Quad" countries, are on Friday due to hold an online summit meeting seen as part of efforts to counterbalance China's growing military and economic power.

