Left Menu

China's Parliament approves 14th Five-Year Plan to build dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:55 IST
China's Parliament approves 14th Five-Year Plan to build dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

China’s Parliament on Thursday adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan, the mega blueprint containing billions of dollars worth of projects, including the controversial hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to the Arunachal Pradesh border over which India has raised concerns.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), China's legislature with over 2,000 members mostly drawn from the ruling Communist Party, adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, on the last day of its six-day session on Thursday, official media reported.

Attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior leaders, the NPC approved a development blueprint which contains 60 proposals for speeding up China’s development. It was passed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) last year.

The 14th Five-Year plan included building the dam on the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river over which India and Bangladesh, the riparian states, have raised concerns. China has downplayed such anxieties saying it would keep their interests in mind.

As a lower riparian State with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the Indian government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream States are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

Che Dalha, deputy Communist Party chief of the Tibet Autonomous Region, said during the NPC session that authorities there should “strive to begin construction (of the dam) this year”.

“Comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessments for the project should be approved as soon as possible,” he said last Saturday on the sidelines of the NPC session, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted a press release from the provincial government in Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2021 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals approved

The National Assembly NA and the National Council of Provinces NCOP approved the 2021 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals during plenary sessions on Wednesday.The Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals are a framework for a specific fina...

Verloop.io Launches Voice by Verloop.io to Power up Automated Support Through 14 Native Language Voice

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Consumer brands can now power-up their support by adding automated voice capabilities. Verloop.ios homegrown Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing Models. Automated multiple inten...

Armenian president declines to approve new army chief's nomination - Ifax

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday declined to sign a decree approving the appointment of Artak Davtyan to head the armys general staff after the previous army chief was dismissed during a political crisis, the Interfax news ag...

Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound 5.6 billion underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying. The British co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021