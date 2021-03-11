Left Menu

Gujarat: Over 21,000 killed in road accidents in last three years

11-03-2021
Over 21,000 people were killed, while more than 46,000 were injured in road accidents in Gujarat in the last three years, till September 2020, the Legislative Assembly was informed.

According to data shared by the state Home Department in the assembly on Wednesday, as many as 21,529 people died and 46,146 sustained injuries in road accidents in the last three years as on September 2020.

With 1,257 fatalities, the jurisdiction of Surat rural police recorded maximum number of deaths, followed by Ahmedabad city with 1,075 fatalities, Valsad 998, Banaskantha 971, Vadodara-rural 947, Ahmedabad-rural 923, Bharuch district 917 and Surat city 808.

At least 2,349 people were injured in accidents in Kheda district, followed by 2,175 in Surat city, 1,801 in Bharuch, 1,794 in Gandhinagar, 1,726 in Godhra and 1,722 in Vadodara Rural, the data revealed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also handles the Home portfolio, said his department has taken various steps to bring down accidents.

Some of the measures include clearing road encroachments, conducting training and awareness programmes, issuing notifications regarding speed limits and regular checking drives for school vans in cities, he said.

