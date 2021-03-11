One held with charas worth over Rs 1 crore in UP's Shahjahanpur

One held with charas worth over Rs 1 crore in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:05 IST
A man was arrested with one kg of charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Thursday.
The accused was identified as Vipin, they said.
Following a tip-off, Vipin was arrested on Wednesday near Machhla village in Khudaganj area with one kg of charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
During interrogation, the accused told the police that he bought charas from Pilibhit and supplied it to villages, he said.
Efforts are being made to arrest other members of his gang, Anand said.
