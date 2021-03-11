Devotees throng temples on Mahashivratri in Punjab and Haryana

A large number of devotees on Thursday thronged temples across Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The devotees thronged the temples since early morning to offer prayers and perform special 'pujas'.

Lord Shiva temples were decorated for the occasion.

The famous Saketri temple, near here, was bedecked for the celebrations.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have extended greetings to the people on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri.

