China says has common interests with U.S., should strive for healthy ties

China says has common interests with U.S., should strive for healthy tiesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:09 IST
China and the United States have common interests and many areas for cooperation and should strive for a healthy development in relations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.
The two countries should manage and control their differences, Li said, speaking at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Li Keqiang
- Chinese
- China
- United States