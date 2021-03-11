C'garh: Man stabbed to death at wedding in Gariaband; 4 held

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four persons after he stopped them from clicking photographs of girls at a wedding in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Jadapadar village under Mainpur police station area, around 170 km from capital Raipur, an official said.

The victim Uddal Rathore got into a heated argument with four men, who were clicking photographs and recording videos of girls and women dancing at his niece's wedding, said Rupesh Kumar Tandi, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Mainpur.

The accused dragged Rathore out of the venue and stabbed him multiple times with a knife, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The police have nabbed the accused Mikshit Sinha (19), Suraj Sinha (18), Chunesh Kumar Sinha (19) and Tokeshwar alias Chhotu Nagesh (18), all natives of Jidar village, he said.

A case was registered in this connection on Wednesday morning, following which all the accused were arrested, the SDOP said, adding that further probe is underway.

