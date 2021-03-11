Plea in SC seeking CBI, SFIO probe into mortgage of Chhattisgarh govt leased land

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty A writ petition had been filed in the Supreme Court by Chhattisgarh Congress Secretary, Amit Chandraker, seeking a CBI and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the state government, bank officials and others, into the alleged mortgage of government leased land by forging the document.

The petitioner, Chandraker had filed the writ through his lawyer, Ashwani Kumar Dubey. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on March 12 before the Supreme Court's division bench, headed by Justice Naveen Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari. The plea urged that the Supreme Court should direct the CBI and SFIO to probe the criminal conspiracy, financial fraudulence, loss to the state, mortgage of government leased land by forging the document by the accused persons with regard to the properties of Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited situated on the Municipal Corporation land.

As per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take a loan from the bank, however, the alleged fraudsters in collusion with each other succeeded in their evil design and took the loan and also siphoned off crores of rupees, the petition stated. The Bank issued a notice for auction of the hospital and the Municipal Corporation, Bhilai remained silent as a mute spectator and ignored all the complaints and terms of the lease.

Dubey, in his petition, claimed that the respondents -- state government officers and Bank officials and others -- had allegedly designed the whole corruption and created personal wealth thereby ignoring the norms and laws and statutes. The accused persons had allegedly also defamed the name of Late Chandulal Chandrakar and also the Memorial Hospital started in his name, the petition claimed.

The fraudsters had allegedly knowingly caused loss to the state, played with the life of students. The affiliation/ recognition/ cancellation of the MBBS seats by the Medical Council of India clearly showed that they had allegedly played with the life of Students and also misrepresented the regulatory bodies. They only manage to get affiliation/ recognition for two years. Since 2015-16 and 2016-17 students are not being enrolled in the medical college for further studies and hence state and country facing a shortage of 600 medical Students / Medicos / Doctors in the span of four to five years, which is a clear cut loss to state and ultimately to the nation.

The petitioner had filed the representations to the concerned authority to take action against the alleged scammers, however, no action has been taken till date. Thereby, the petitioner is constrained to knock the Supreme Court and file the present Writ petition before it. (ANI)

