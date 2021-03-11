Left Menu

Plea in SC seeking CBI, SFIO probe into mortgage of Chhattisgarh govt leased land

A writ petition had been filed in the Supreme Court by Chhattisgarh Congress Secretary, Amit Chandraker, seeking a CBI and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the state government, bank officials and others, into the alleged mortgage of government leased land by forging the document.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:15 IST
Plea in SC seeking CBI, SFIO probe into mortgage of Chhattisgarh govt leased land
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty A writ petition had been filed in the Supreme Court by Chhattisgarh Congress Secretary, Amit Chandraker, seeking a CBI and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the state government, bank officials and others, into the alleged mortgage of government leased land by forging the document.

The petitioner, Chandraker had filed the writ through his lawyer, Ashwani Kumar Dubey. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on March 12 before the Supreme Court's division bench, headed by Justice Naveen Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari. The plea urged that the Supreme Court should direct the CBI and SFIO to probe the criminal conspiracy, financial fraudulence, loss to the state, mortgage of government leased land by forging the document by the accused persons with regard to the properties of Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited situated on the Municipal Corporation land.

As per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take a loan from the bank, however, the alleged fraudsters in collusion with each other succeeded in their evil design and took the loan and also siphoned off crores of rupees, the petition stated. The Bank issued a notice for auction of the hospital and the Municipal Corporation, Bhilai remained silent as a mute spectator and ignored all the complaints and terms of the lease.

Dubey, in his petition, claimed that the respondents -- state government officers and Bank officials and others -- had allegedly designed the whole corruption and created personal wealth thereby ignoring the norms and laws and statutes. The accused persons had allegedly also defamed the name of Late Chandulal Chandrakar and also the Memorial Hospital started in his name, the petition claimed.

The fraudsters had allegedly knowingly caused loss to the state, played with the life of students. The affiliation/ recognition/ cancellation of the MBBS seats by the Medical Council of India clearly showed that they had allegedly played with the life of Students and also misrepresented the regulatory bodies. They only manage to get affiliation/ recognition for two years. Since 2015-16 and 2016-17 students are not being enrolled in the medical college for further studies and hence state and country facing a shortage of 600 medical Students / Medicos / Doctors in the span of four to five years, which is a clear cut loss to state and ultimately to the nation.

The petitioner had filed the representations to the concerned authority to take action against the alleged scammers, however, no action has been taken till date. Thereby, the petitioner is constrained to knock the Supreme Court and file the present Writ petition before it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't want to be on a film set: Drew Barrymore rules out return to acting

Actor Drew Barrymore says she has no immediate plans to make a comeback to acting as she is still focused on raising her two kids.The 46-year-old actor, known for movies such as Charlies Angels, 50 First Dates and Never Been Kissed, recentl...

Step up trials of alleged Syrian war criminals, U.N. rights chief says

The United Nations human rights chief on Thursday urged countries to step up trials in their national courts against suspected war criminals in Syria as the conflict marks its 10th anniversary.Attempts to refer atrocities in Syria to the In...

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

More than a quarter of COVID-19 cases detected in Cyprus are of a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain last autumn and may explain a recent spike, authorities on the island said on Thursday. Cyprus sent a numbe...

Let's reset ties, EU urges Britain over post-Brexit relations

Britain and the European Union should stop trying to score points in their post-Brexit relationship, the blocs ambassador to London said on Thursday, appealing for a more constructive approach to their increasingly thorny ties.After complet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021