Pakistani court orders govt to ban social media app TikTok -lawyer

Pakistani court orders govt to ban social media app TikTok -lawyerReuters | Peshawar | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:18 IST
A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan's telecommunications regulator said.
A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, who represented Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the case, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Peshawar
- app TikTok
- Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals; Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes wheel and more
Afghan Taliban have had sanctuary in Pakistan: Ex-top US general
Pakistani troops kill Taliban commander linked to slaying of 4 women aid workers
Awami National Party hold protests demanding safe return of missing persons across Pakistan
Odd News Roundup: Pakistan police pop their rollerblades; Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes and more