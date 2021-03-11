UK PM Johnson deeply saddened by developments in missing woman case

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was deeply saddened by developments in the case of a missing 33-year-old woman after police said they had found what appeared to be human remains. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation," Johnson tweeted.

"Like the whole country, my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)