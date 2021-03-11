Left Menu

DGGI Gurugram arrests man for input tax credit fraud of over Rs 43 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana, has arrested a man for input tax credit fraud of more than Rs 43 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:52 IST
DGGI Gurugram arrests man for input tax credit fraud of over Rs 43 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana, has arrested a man for input tax credit fraud of more than Rs 43 crore. The accused Ravinder Kumar is a resident of New Delhi and was arrested on Tuesday on charges of creating and operating fictitious firms on forged documents which were used in availing of and passing on Input Tax Credit on bogus Invoices without actual receipt and supply of goods or services, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Finance.

It is apparent from the investigation conducted till date, that Ravinder Kumar created multiple proprietorship, partnership firms and private limited companies based in Haryana, New Delhi and Jharkhand merely on paper. Ravinder kept eluding the investigation and did not appear before the investigating authorities even after issuance of Summons on multiple occasions, the Ministry said. Ravinder was absconding and kept changing his locations, the officers kept watch on his frequent places and after a long period of monitoring and active surveillance, were able to nab him.

"He admitted to having created two Private Limited Companies, one partnership firm and multiple proprietorship firms which have generated sham invoices without goods amounting to Rs 237.98 crore and passed on fake ITC amounting to more than Rs 43 crore," the Ministry informed. The investigation spanned multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana and based on documentary evidence and statement recorded, it was established that Kumar is the key person in orchestrating this racket of creating fake firms on forged documents. Accordingly, he was arrested on 09.03.2021 and produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi, who ordered 14 days judicial custody. Further investigations in the matter are under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said she had been informed of cases of blood ...

Don't want to be on a film set: Drew Barrymore rules out return to acting

Actor Drew Barrymore says she has no immediate plans to make a comeback to acting as she is still focused on raising her two kids.The 46-year-old actor, known for movies such as Charlies Angels, 50 First Dates and Never Been Kissed, recentl...

Step up trials of alleged Syrian war criminals, U.N. rights chief says

The United Nations human rights chief on Thursday urged countries to step up trials in their national courts against suspected war criminals in Syria as the conflict marks its 10th anniversary.Attempts to refer atrocities in Syria to the In...

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

More than a quarter of COVID-19 cases detected in Cyprus are of a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain last autumn and may explain a recent spike, authorities on the island said on Thursday. Cyprus sent a numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021