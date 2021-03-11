Left Menu

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:55 IST
Gujarat: Over 21,000 killed in road accidents in three years

Over 21,000 people were killed, while more than 46,000 were injured in road accidents in Gujarat in the last three years, till September 2020, the state Legislative Assembly was informed.

As per the data shared by the state Home Department in the Assembly on Wednesday, as many as 21,529 people have died and 46,146 sustained injuries in road accidents in the last three years as on September 2020.

With 1,257 casualties, the jurisdiction of Surat rural police recorded maximum number of deaths, followed by Ahmedabad city with 1,075, Valsad with 998, Banaskantha with 971, Vadodara-Rural with 947, Ahmedabad-rural with 923, Bharuch district with 917 and Surat city with 808.

At least 2,349 persons were injured in accidents in Kheda district, followed by 2,175 in Surat city, 1,801 in Bharuch, 1,794 in Gandhinagar, 1,726 in Godhra and 1,722 in Vadodara Rural, the data revealed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who handles the Home portfolio, said his department has taken various steps to prevent accidents and fatalities.

Some of the measures include clearing road encroachments, conducting training and awareness programmes, issuing notifications regarding speed limits and regular checking drives for school vans in cities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

