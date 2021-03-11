Left Menu

Illegal arms factory unearthed in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:00 IST
An illegal arms factory was unearthed by a police team here on Thursday and 12 country-made pistols recovered, police said.

The team conducted a raid in Adhanpur village at about 2 am.

Besides country-made pistols, live cartridges and equipment were recovered from the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vinod Kumar Pandey, said. Two persons identified as Kallu Vishwakarma and Krisnha Kumar have been arrested.

An FIR has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

