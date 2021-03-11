Left Menu

Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh

PTI | Lexington | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:07 IST
Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Florida woman convicted of selling counterfeit medical supplies that made it into the operating room of a Kentucky hospital during brain surgery has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.

Janaina Nascimento, of Hollywood, Florida, received her sentence last week in U.S. District Court in Lexington, Kentucky. She was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of introducing into interstate commerce a "misbranded" medical device, in violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old woman sold a counterfeit absorbable surgical mesh that was purchased by the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The real mesh product is used to control bleeding and can be left in after surgery to be absorbed into a patient's body.

According to her plea agreement, Nascimento acknowledged that in January 2019, she purchased 70 boxes of the fake mesh, and then tried to resell the product to a purchaser in the United States despite warnings that it was not authorized for U.S. sale. A label on the box stated that the device was not for re-export to the U.S., authorities said. Nascimento instead removed individual packages of the product from the boxes with the warning label and sold them to a company that then resold them to the Kentucky medical center, prosecutors said. Several surgeons, including one who had been operating on a patient's brain, noticed problems with the product and made complaints, according to court documents obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader. The surgeon said the product did not feel like the one normally used and did not put it in the patient, the documents stated.

An investigation determined that the product was a counterfeit made of pieces of nonsterile fabric gauze placed into packages and labeled as a real medical device that is actually manufactured by a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Investigators traced the fake product to a man in India who was packaging the mesh on the floor of his apartment in a "visibly unclean and certainly not a sterile environment,'' according to a court declaration from Geoffrey Potter, a New York attorney representing Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson said tests showed the counterfeit did not have the proper qualities required and could cause complications, infection and scarring.

Nascimento's attorneys argued the business owner did not know the product's origins or that it was counterfeit when she purchased it from a distributor in the United Arab Emirates. They also contended that she registered her business with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and took precautions to check the product. But U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell said the sentence was needed to deter others from selling counterfeit medical supplies, the Herald-Leader said.

Nascimento was also ordered to repay USD 24,012 to the university hospital system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece extends pandemic support in "titanic effort" to shield economy

Greece said on Thursday it would pump another 2.5 billion euros 3.0 billion into its fragile economy to shield it from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it struggles to ease pressure on its overloaded health system. Prime Minister K...

Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling 'fine'

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling fine and is recovering. In a tweet from his official handle, Chhetri said he would soon be back on the football fiel...

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca COVID shots for two weeks after blood clot reports

Denmark has put using AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shots on hold for two weeks after reports of cases of blood clots forming, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday.They did not say how many reports of blood cl...

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said she had been informed of cases of blood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021