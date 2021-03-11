Hungary seeks to annul EU's rule-of-law budget condition in court

Hungary seeks to annul EU's rule-of-law budget condition in courtReuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:23 IST
Hungary will launch a court case this week seeking to annul a rule-of-law condition for European Union budget payments approved at December's EU summit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. To delay the practical application of the regulation, member states can ask the EU's top court to check if it is in line with EU treaties.
Hungary is being investigated by Brussels, which has accused it and Poland of undermining the independence of courts and media. .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Poland
- European Union
- Brussels
- Viktor Orban
ALSO READ
Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday
Too early to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Hungary PM Orban says
Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday
Poland to announce regional COVID restrictions on Wednesday
Poland to reintroduce curbs in northeastern region - minister