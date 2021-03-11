Hong Kong leader says being a patriot does not mean loving Communist Party

Hong Kong leader says being a patriot does not mean loving Communist PartyReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:32 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that being a patriot does not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party.
Lam was speaking after China's parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
