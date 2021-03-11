Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says being a patriot does not mean loving Communist Party

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:32 IST
Hong Kong leader says being a patriot does not mean loving Communist Party

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that being a patriot does not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party.

Lam was speaking after China's parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...

'Toe the line': Belarusian Eurovision song entry riles opposition

A rumbling political crisis in Belarus spilled over into the Eurovision Song Contest this week, as the countrys state broadcaster nominated a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.Featuring lyr...

Abandoning government camp, migrants shelter on Gran Canaria cliff side

More than 60 North African migrants are living in tents in the mountains of Spains Gran Canaria island with no access to running water after leaving a Red Cross center which they say crammed dozens of them into squalid conditions.About 23,0...

Svasti Microfinance raises Rs 31 cr from existing investors

Svasti Microfinance Private Limited Svasti on Thursday said it has raised Rs 31 crore from its existing investors Adar Poonawalla, Nordic Microfinance Initiative NMI and Rajiv Dadlani Group.In 2015, Svasti had raised funds from billionaire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021