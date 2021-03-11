Left Menu

2 killed, 6 injured in AP chemical factory blast

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST
2 killed, 6 injured in AP chemical factory blast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two workers were killed and six others injured in a boiler blast in a chemical factory near Kakinada city in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Police said.

The injured have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for treatment.

The blast occurred around 3.15 pm during routine operations, Police sources said, adding the cause of the accident was being investigated.

It also resulted in a fire in the unit but personnel from the Emergency Response and Fire Services Department from Kakinada swung into action and put out the blaze.

Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, under whose constituency the chemical factory falls, visited the accident spot and supervised the rescue operation.

He inquired about the safety systems in place at the unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRFF President urges to get more women into Rugby

March 8, 2021, is International Womens Day and rugby unions and organisations in Africa are taking the opportunity to rightfully celebrate the positive impact of women in the sport and development.To commemorate International Womens Day in ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Lady Gaga's message to Japan; album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Reinventing the Grammys Its not pandemicky, promises hostThe only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will not...

Science News Roundup: Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research stationRussia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russias Roscosm...

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

Apple Inc is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in India, a move that is expected to help the US tech giant further consolidate its position in the country.Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers like Foxconn and Wistron ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021