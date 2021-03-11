2 killed, 6 injured in AP chemical factory blast

2 killed, 6 injured in AP chemical factory blastPTI | Vja | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST
Two workers were killed and six others injured in a boiler blast in a chemical factory near Kakinada city in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Police said.
The injured have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for treatment.
The blast occurred around 3.15 pm during routine operations, Police sources said, adding the cause of the accident was being investigated.
It also resulted in a fire in the unit but personnel from the Emergency Response and Fire Services Department from Kakinada swung into action and put out the blaze.
Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, under whose constituency the chemical factory falls, visited the accident spot and supervised the rescue operation.
He inquired about the safety systems in place at the unit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals; Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes wheel and more
Court seeks police response on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Toolkit case: Court asks Delhi Police to file reply on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Palghar lynching case: SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record
Statutory warning posters at Delhi borders put as precautionary measure, says police