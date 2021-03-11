Left Menu

Garment factory fire kills at least 20 in Egypt

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:59 IST
Garment factory fire kills at least 20 in Egypt
At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured in Egypt on Thursday when a fire broke out in a garment factory north of Cairo, the local governor's office said in a statement.

The fire started in a four-story factory in El-Obour City, just north of Cairo, at about 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) and was later brought under control, the statement added.

Ambulances and firefighting trucks were sent to the scene and victims were transferred to several nearby hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

