Left Menu

Vinay Mishra's brother avoiding CBI notices in cattle smuggling case

Earlier, it had issued a look out notice against him for escaping the investigation.The sources said the warrant was issued against Mishra as he has been absconding and evading the CBI officials.CBI had raided the premises of the Trinamool Youth Congress leader in the city on December 31, 2020 and his brother had been already interrogated by the agency.In the course of the investigation, CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with a cattle trader Enamul Haq on September 23, 2020 for alleged cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh boder.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:07 IST
Vinay Mishra's brother avoiding CBI notices in cattle smuggling case

The brother of a Trinamool Youth Congress leader who was asked to depose before CBI for questioning in the cross-border cattle smuggling case for the second time is avoiding the probe agency's notices, sources in it said on Thursday.

Vinay Mishra's brother Vikash was summoned to appear before CBI officials at Nizam Palace on Tuesday, the sources said.

''He is avoiding CBI's notices'', they said.

CBI has already issued an arrest warrant against Mishra. Earlier, it had issued a look out notice against him for escaping the investigation.

The sources said the warrant was issued against Mishra as he has been absconding and evading the CBI officials.

CBI had raided the premises of the Trinamool Youth Congress leader in the city on December 31, 2020 and his brother had been already interrogated by the agency.

In the course of the investigation, CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with a cattle trader Enamul Haq on September 23, 2020 for alleged cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh boder. The commandant of BSF's south Bengal frontier was arrested on November 17, 2020 and is now in judicial custody.

The central probe agency has filed its charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe at the designated court in Asansol in West Bengal on February 8.

It was the first charge sheet filed in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in September 2020.

The names of the BSF commandant Satish Kumar and Haq have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

The Enforcement Directorate too had conducted searches at Mishra's south Kolkata residence in connection with the cattle smuggling and coal pilferage case on February 13, 2021.

The ED is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...

US News Roundup: Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan; three people killed in Houston shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael ReganThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,...

Cholamandalam, Karur Vysya Bank come together for co-lending biz

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance company has inked a partnership with private sector Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for co-lending business, eyeing to garner a larger market share across segments, the companies said on Thursday.The co-lending bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021