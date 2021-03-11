Sarpanch held for receiving bribe in Jodhpur

Left Menu

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:10 IST
The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday here arrested a sarpanch, who had won the panchayat election on the promise of making his village council free from corruption, for allegedly accepting bribe.

He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for his re-appointment as a pump operator at a village tubewell. The ACB officials also found opium from his house and informed the police.

ASP (ACB) Bhopal Singh Lakhawat said the complainant Devaram had been appointed as pump operator at a tubewell of the village cremation ground under Janta Jal Yojna in July 2018 on temporary basis.

“His services were terminated in November 2020. So, he approached Sangh Singh Rajpurohit, sarpanch of Kanodia Purohitan near Jodhpur, and requested him for his re-appointment to the post,” said Lakhawat.

Lakhawat said Devaram approached the ACB with a complaint against the sarpanch.

“On Thursday morning, the ACB sent Devaram to the house of the sarpanch with Rs 10,000. He took the money and placed it in his room under the pillow of his bed. When he accepted the money, the ACB raided his house and recovered the money from his room,'' said Lakhawat.

During the recovery, the ACB also found a packet of opium and informed the police, which also filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the sarpanch.

Sang Singh had won the election on the promise of a corruption-free village and clean governance. This appeal of the sarpanch had drawn the favour of the villagers aggrieved by the corruption in the village.

