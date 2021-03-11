Left Menu

Two JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

They were affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.As per police records, the official said both the militants were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.Incriminating materials, including arms ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kandipora in Bijbehara area of the district on Wednesday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

''During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,'' the official said.

Due to darkness, the operation was suspended on Wednesday evening but the cordon remained intact throughout the night, he said.

''Today in the morning, repeated announcements were again made to hiding terrorists to surrender, but the terrorists fired on the joint search party and the fire was retaliated resulting in the elimination of two hiding terrorists,'' he added.

The slain militants have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Ahmad Rather. They have affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.

As per police records, the official said both the militants were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

''Incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

