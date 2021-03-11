Left Menu

SC to hear DMK leader's plea in connection with remarks made against Scheduled Castes community

It is submitted that ingredients of Section 3 1 u of the SCST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 are not fulfilled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:21 IST
SC to hear DMK leader's plea in connection with remarks made against Scheduled Castes community

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea filed by a DMK leader challenging a Madras High Court order which refused to quash a criminal case against him in connection with alleged remarks made against the Scheduled Castes community.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat is likely to take the appeal filed by DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi against February 22 order of the High Court.

The High Court had dismissed his plea to quash the case observing that he prima facie “humiliated and insulted” people belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The High Court had also directed the trial Court to complete the trial on day- to-day basis expeditiously without any further delay.

In his plea, filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari before the top court, Bharathi said the High Court judgment erroneously notes that his statement is such that it will divide the people and create disharmony in the society, and that the same was in bad taste. “It is submitted that ingredients of Section 3 (1) (u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 are not fulfilled. For an offence to be made out under Section 3 (1) (u) of the Act, the speaker is required to promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes.

“In the present case, the statements made by the Petitioner not at all promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. In fact, the Petitioner merely stated the historical fact that the Dravidian Progressive Movement, with which the petitioner is involved since 1960s, improved and uplifted the lives of members of SC, ST and downtrodden communities in Tamil Nadu,” the plea said.

The petition contended that there is nothing to show that the petitioner had an intention to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

Bharathi submitted that the High Court failed to appreciate that the instant complaint is actuated with malafide and the Complainant has vested interests which are politically motivated.

An FIR was registered against Bharathi under the IPC provisions besides those of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on the complaint lodged by Athi Tamilar Makkal Katchi leader Kalyanasundaram for an alleged speech by the DMK leader at a party forum indoor meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this years Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee IOC said on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics, postponed becau...

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.Tu...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021