World News Roundup: Curbs on raw material exports; EU urges Britain over post-Brexit relations and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tactics

Advertisement

Protesters took to the streets in several parts of Myanmar on Thursday, defying an increasingly brutal crackdown by security forces that rights group Amnesty International says are now adopting battle tactics against demonstrators. More than 60 protesters have been killed and some 2,000 people have been detained by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, an advocacy group said.

U.S. curbs on raw material exports could dent new Quad alliance's vaccine push

The U.S.-backed Quad alliance aims to invest in India's pharmaceutical capacity as it looks to ramp up COVID vaccine output, but U.S. curbs on exports of key materials could hamper that effort, sources say. The Quad alliance, grouping the United States, Japan, Australia and India, wants to expand global vaccinations and in turn counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Let's reset ties, EU urges Britain over post-Brexit relations

Britain and the European Union should stop trying to score points in their post-Brexit relationship, the bloc's ambassador to London said on Thursday, appealing for a more constructive approach to their increasingly thorny ties. After completing its journey out of the EU at the end of last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured over COVID vaccines and accusations from both sides that the other is acting in bad faith towards their Brexit and trade agreements.

London murder case triggers fear about women's safety

Britain's most senior police officer has sought to reassure women it is safe to walk the streets of London at night after one of her officers was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old woman. Sarah Everard's disappearance and the announcement that human remains had been found prompted woman to flood social media with posts about the steps they take when out alone at night to keep safe, including clutching keys to use as a weapon and wearing trainers to help them run.

Turkey, Russia, Qatar to push for political resolution in Syria

Turkey, Russia and Qatar are making a joint attempt to promote a political solution to Syria's 10-year conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. "Today we launched a new trilateral consultation process," Cavusoglu said after talks in Doha with Russian and Qatari foreign ministers. "Our goal is to discuss how we can contribute to efforts towards a lasting political solution in Syria."

COVID cluster at gym sends hundreds into quarantine in Hong Kong

A coronavirus outbreak at a gym popular with expatriates in Hong Kong has resulted in over 240 people being sent into quarantine, the city's government said, with positive cases spilling into the banking sector and the city's international school network. Hong Kong's health bureau told a briefing that a COVID-19 cluster emerged at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the trendy Sai Ying Pun district near the financial centre, which had led to a spike in cases across the city.

India sees worst COVID-19 increase since Christmas as western state battles surge

India reported its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late December on Thursday, as the western state of Maharashtra battled a fresh wave of infections and imposed a lockdown in one of its most densely populated cities. A total of 22,854 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. It was the highest daily rise since Dec. 25, according to a Reuters tally.

China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the global financial hub following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent.

'We're not racist', says Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

Prince William said on Thursday that Britain's royals were not racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be. Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an explosive tell-all interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother.

Tanzania opposition leader says Magufuli in India with COVID-19

Tanzania's main opposition leader said on Thursday that President John Magufuli, an avowed COVID-19 sceptic out of public view for nearly two weeks, is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition. Tundu Lissu, who lost last year's election to Magufuli, cited medical and security sources in Kenya for his information that the president had been transferred from hospital in Kenya to India and was in a coma - but did not provide evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)