Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel pressures

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdom's crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the city's holy sites.

Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, which Israel earlier said had been scheduled for Wednesday but cancelled over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site.

