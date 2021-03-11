UK minister urged to 'consider her position' over LGBT+ conversion therapy row

(Adds bylines, details and background throughout) By Rachel Savage and Hugo Greenhalgh

LONDON, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's equalities minister should "consider her position", a former member of the government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel said on Thursday after quitting the body with two others to protest the pace of progress on banning so-called conversion therapy. The advisers resigned after Kemi Badenoch told Britain's parliament on Monday that the government was still reviewing the issue, almost three years after it pledged to ban attempts to change people's sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I've been increasingly frustrated with what I've seen as a hostile environment (for LGBT+ people)," said prominent gay Anglican Jayne Ozanne, who resigned from the panel on Wednesday. "I do believe that Kemi Badenoch should consider her position after the speech she gave on Monday night," Ozanne told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Ozanne was particularly critical of the minister for talking of "ending" conversion therapy rather than specifically committing to outlawing the practice. Badenoch's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesman for Britain's Government Equalities Office on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to tackling the issue.

"We have repeatedly made clear that we will take action to end conversion therapy and we are working to bring forward plans to do so shortly," the spokesman said by email. Conversion therapy, criticised as harmful by the United Nations and numerous medical groups, is outlawed in Brazil, Ecuador and Malta. Germany banned carrying it out on minors last year and several other countries are considering bans.

A 2017 British government survey of 108,000 LGBT+ people found 2% had gone through conversion therapy, while a further 5% had been offered it.

